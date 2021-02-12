Short Interest in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Drops By 69.8%

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the January 14th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ RAND traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997. The company has a quick ratio of 132.02, a current ratio of 132.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 114.5%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

