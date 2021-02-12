Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declines By 83.8%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the January 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PZC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 17,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,799. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
