Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declines By 83.8%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the January 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PZC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 17,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,799. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

