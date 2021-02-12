Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Decreases By 95.5%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the January 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PMGYF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Perpetual Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

