Short Interest in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Rises By 1,480.9%

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 1,480.9% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

NHIC stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. NewHold Investment has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

