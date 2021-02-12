Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Decreases By 53.2%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the January 14th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Navigator in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.28 million, a PE ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.