Short Interest in Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Grows By 238.8%

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 238.8% from the January 14th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MYMX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 2,530,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,512. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Mymetics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on research and developing vaccines for infectious diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, and chikungunya. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines.

