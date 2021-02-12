Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Drops By 67.2%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the January 14th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mmtec stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mmtec alerts:

MTC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Mmtec has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.