Short Interest in Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Decreases By 85.7%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCUJF remained flat at $$1.31 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,360. Medicure has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 179.92%.

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

