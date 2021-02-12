Short Interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Grows By 364.1%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 364.1% from the January 14th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Liquid Media Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YVR stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Liquid Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

