Short Interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Declines By 52.9%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the January 14th total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 191,384 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of LXRX opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

