Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Declines By 89.4%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the January 14th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 266,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

