Short Interest in Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) Decreases By 83.3%

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JUTOY remained flat at $$19.88 during midday trading on Thursday. Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $4.8365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated professional services to offshore oil & gas as well as shipbuilding industries. The Company offers its services. Its oil & gas services comprise construction of oil and gas facilities; technical support services; design, procurement and fabrication of oil & gas processing equipment and procurement services.

