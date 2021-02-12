Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 67.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the January 14th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
OTCMKTS IPXHY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.04. 1,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,377. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Inpex has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.65.
About Inpex
