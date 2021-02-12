Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 67.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the January 14th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS IPXHY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.04. 1,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,377. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Inpex has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe, NIS countries, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

