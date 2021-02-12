Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Declines By 94.4%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SIM stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Simec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

