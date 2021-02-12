Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Declines By 96.9%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the January 14th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHOT remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,062. GrowLife has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. The company distributes and sells its products through a network of representatives, regional centers, and its e-commerce website. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

