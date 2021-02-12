Short Interest in Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) Declines By 88.0%

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the January 14th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GSUM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,792. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Gridsum has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Get Gridsum alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gridsum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gridsum during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gridsum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in Gridsum by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 1,029,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Gridsum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gridsum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.