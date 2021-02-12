Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Drops By 56.1%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the January 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72. Geberit has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $67.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

