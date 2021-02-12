Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Expands By 169.9%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, a growth of 169.9% from the January 14th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,321.0 days.

EVKIF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EVKIF traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $33.99. 1,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $33.99.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

