Short Interest in Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Decreases By 95.2%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the January 14th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ERRFY stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,805. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERRFY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

