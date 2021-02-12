Short Interest in Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Decreases By 98.0%

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EATBF stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50. Eat Beyond Global has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.80.
Eat Beyond Global Company Profile
Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Eat Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.