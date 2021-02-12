Short Interest in Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Decreases By 98.0%

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EATBF stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50. Eat Beyond Global has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.80.

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

