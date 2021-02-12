Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Expands By 750.0%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.