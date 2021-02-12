Short Interest in Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Declines By 96.9%

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the January 14th total of 3,174,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DKAM remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,947,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,839,953. Drinks Americas has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Drinks Americas alerts:

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Drinks Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drinks Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.