Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Decreases By 92.9%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ DISCB opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. Discovery has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

