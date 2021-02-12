Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Drops By 85.7%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 14th total of 293,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DYLLF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 505,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

