Short Interest in CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Rises By 451.6%

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 451.6% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CPAH opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. CounterPath has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter. CounterPath had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 5.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of CounterPath worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

