Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Drops By 91.7%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

