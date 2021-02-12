Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Decreases By 98.0%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the January 14th total of 34,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 352,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLEU stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

