Short Interest in China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Declines By 95.2%

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the January 14th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of China Carbon Graphite Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile
