Short Interest in China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Declines By 95.2%

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the January 14th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Carbon Graphite Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage.

