Short Interest in BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Decreases By 81.0%

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRMSY remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Friday. BR Malls Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

BR Malls Participações Company Profile

BR Malls ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate activities; manages parking lot operation; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. As of March 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 31 malls comprising 1,274.2 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 814.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area.

