Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) Drops By 82.5%

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the January 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BAF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 5,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 330.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

