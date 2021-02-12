Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) Drops By 82.5%

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the January 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BAF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 5,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $16.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.
Featured Article: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.