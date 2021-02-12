Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Drops By 69.1%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BetterLife Pharma stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.