Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Drops By 69.1%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BetterLife Pharma stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30.
