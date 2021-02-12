Short Interest in Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Declines By 60.8%

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the January 14th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AVSR stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Avistar Communications has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17.

About Avistar Communications

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

