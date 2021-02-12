Short Interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Grows By 131.9%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, an increase of 131.9% from the January 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Atlas Crest Investment stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,187. Atlas Crest Investment has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55.
Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile
