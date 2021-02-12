Short Interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Grows By 131.9%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, an increase of 131.9% from the January 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,187. Atlas Crest Investment has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55.

Get Atlas Crest Investment alerts:

Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the leisure, gaming, and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.