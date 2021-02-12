Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Drops By 65.8%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the January 14th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,391. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.