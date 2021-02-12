Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Drops By 98.5%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the January 14th total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TGIFF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. 1933 Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
1933 Industries Company Profile
