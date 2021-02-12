Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,650.00 at Wedbush

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,078.10.

NYSE SHOP traded down $10.51 on Friday, hitting $1,452.80. 29,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,297. The company has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 927.50, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,190.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,062.03. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

