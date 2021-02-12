SHIELD Trading Up 47.5% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 33.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $305,546.72 and $30.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

