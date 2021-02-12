Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Update

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the January 14th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

OTCMKTS SAWLF traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,334. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.