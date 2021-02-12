SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,575,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,666,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.69.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $34.76. 109,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.