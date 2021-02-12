SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 36,554 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intuit by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Intuit by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.43 and a 200-day moving average of $345.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $409.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.67.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

