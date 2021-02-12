SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $91.05 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 564,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,052,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000.

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.73. 768,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.40.

