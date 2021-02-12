SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,674,005 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.18% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 30,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 73,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$87.64 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 314,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,424,660. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average of $85.60.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.