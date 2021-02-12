SG Americas Securities LLC Has $26.50 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 425.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $26,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTES. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

