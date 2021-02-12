SG Americas Securities LLC Has $21.85 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 216.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,363 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.55. 27,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day moving average is $219.65. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $278.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

