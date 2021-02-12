Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Downgraded by ATB Capital

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was downgraded by investment analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.08 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.50. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VII. TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cormark lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.93.

Get Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) alerts:

Shares of VII traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$8.89.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$479.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.