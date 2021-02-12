ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Surevest LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Surevest LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 2.0% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $591.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,536. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $544.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.41, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.