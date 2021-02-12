SENSO Hits Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million (SENSO)

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. SENSO has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $287,114.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SENSO token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SENSO has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SENSO Token Profile

SENSO (SENSO) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com

SENSO Token Trading

SENSO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

