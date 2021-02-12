Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Trading Down 7.3%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 617,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 752,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

