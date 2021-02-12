Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 1,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

Seneca Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Federal Savings and Loan Association, a community-oriented savings and loan institution, which primarily accepts deposits from customers within its market area and invests those funds in residential mortgage loans. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate mortgage loans, as well as commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.