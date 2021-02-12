Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Hits $108,355.61

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Semux has a market capitalization of $108,355.61 and $3,034.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Semux token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012420 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001221 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.